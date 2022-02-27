GenesisX (XGS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $23,347.09 and $36.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,366,527 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

