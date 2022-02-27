Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,569 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.