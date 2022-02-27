GeoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $417,923.36 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $417,923.36 and approximately $583.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,726.98 or 0.99916454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00071739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.17 or 0.00273230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

