Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 173,972 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,972 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Gritstone bio worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the third quarter worth $277,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.