Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,824 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Scorpio Tankers worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.