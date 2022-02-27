Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 413,994 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,994 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Geron worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 52,808.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 67,836 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

