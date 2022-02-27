Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,290 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Akoustis Technologies worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKTS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 121,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,508 shares of company stock worth $162,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

