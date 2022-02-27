Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Apria worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 144,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 2,068.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth $2,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth $567,000.

In other news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,297 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $38,287.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $154,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,878 shares of company stock worth $12,720,575.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

APR stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

