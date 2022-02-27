Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of AssetMark Financial worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $856,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $12,256,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $306,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMK opened at $23.71 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

