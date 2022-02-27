Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Conn’s worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Conn’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CONN. StockNews.com raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

