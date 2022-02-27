Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,872 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIACA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,252,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

VIACA opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS (Get Rating)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.