Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,920 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $10.39 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

PRLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

In other news, EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

