Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Caribou Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,676,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,204,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRBU. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

