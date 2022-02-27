Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 376,320 Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Erasca at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $67,315,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $6,221,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $53,624,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $25,651,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $12.15 on Friday. Erasca Inc has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.
Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
