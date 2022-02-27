Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 376,320 Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Erasca at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $67,315,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $6,221,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $53,624,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $25,651,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $12.15 on Friday. Erasca Inc has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERAS. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

