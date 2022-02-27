Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $970,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.58. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.