Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,469 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.98% of TrueCar worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after buying an additional 873,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 433,404 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.34 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

TrueCar Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.