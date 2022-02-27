Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Forestar Group worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 125,446 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.