Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of 21Vianet Group worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 618,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 331,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 888,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

