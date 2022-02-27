Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Altimmune worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Altimmune by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $302.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

