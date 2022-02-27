Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of CEL-SCI worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $5.62 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $243.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

