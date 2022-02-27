Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $171,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $178,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICPT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.