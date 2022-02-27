Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $171,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $178,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
ICPT stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.36.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
