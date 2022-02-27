Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 690,649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $7.64 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

