Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Oil States International worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oil States International by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 424,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oil States International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 73,828 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:OIS opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $9.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oil States International (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.