Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of First of Long Island worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FLIC stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.47. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. Equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

