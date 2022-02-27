Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Franklin Covey worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FC opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $663.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

