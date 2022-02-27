Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,973 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

KNTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

