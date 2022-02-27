Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of CVR Energy worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVI. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

