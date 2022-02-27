Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Ennis worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Ennis by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ennis by 102,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Ennis by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

