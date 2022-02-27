Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 51,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of InMode worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in InMode by 49.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,404 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in InMode by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,860 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in InMode by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

