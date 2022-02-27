Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of 22nd Century Group worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 57,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 142,283 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 1,441,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,241,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XXII. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

