Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $7.53 Million in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 359,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Traeger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,513,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,884,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger Inc has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Traeger Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.