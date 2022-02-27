Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $8.15 Million in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 446,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCW stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

