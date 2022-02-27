Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,471 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Noodles & Company worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 32.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

