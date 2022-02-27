Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,805 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of BlueLinx worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXC opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $849.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.92.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXC. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

