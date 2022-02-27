Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Business First Bancshares worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 207.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $540.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

