Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.