Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Precigen worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 156,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after buying an additional 421,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Precigen by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 338,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Precigen by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 258,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Precigen by 20.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 167,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $2.21 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

