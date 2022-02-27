Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) versus New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Critical Analysis

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Gladstone Land pays out -186.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gladstone Land and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 4 1 0 2.20 New Residential Investment 0 1 8 0 2.89

Gladstone Land currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.97%. New Residential Investment has a consensus price target of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and New Residential Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $75.32 million 13.93 $4.93 million ($0.29) -105.75 New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.51 -$1.41 billion $1.37 7.65

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Residential Investment. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Residential Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 4.65% 0.70% 0.28% New Residential Investment 39.50% 13.53% 1.85%

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Gladstone Land on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

