Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.29% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3,921.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000.

DIV stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

