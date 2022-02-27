Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 283.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000.

MLPX opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

