Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Globus Medical by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 61.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

