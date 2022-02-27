GNY (GNY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,158.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $18.16 million and $23,158.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00110194 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

