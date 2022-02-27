GoByte Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $141,267.11 and $353.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.