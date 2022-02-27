Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 93.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $3,950.74 and approximately $4.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 95.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.82 or 0.06916442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.84 or 1.00201611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.