Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.13 Million

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $263.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.60 million and the lowest is $259.40 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $239.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

