Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading 44.3% Lower This Week

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $129,574.94 and approximately $17,699.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.86 or 0.06910917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,603.12 or 0.99764208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

