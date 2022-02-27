Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $86.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.59.

