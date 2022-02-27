Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 12,449 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of WalkMe worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,902,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WKME has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. WalkMe Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

