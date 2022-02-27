Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 49,091 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 342.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $74,466.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,711 over the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

