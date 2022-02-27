Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 798.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,904 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 458,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 394,519 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.37.

BW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

